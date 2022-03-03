Captrust Financial Advisors Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

WHR opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

