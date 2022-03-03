Captrust Financial Advisors Has $879,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

