Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

