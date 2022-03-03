Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF traded down $4.82 on Thursday, reaching $136.38. 36,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

