Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 134 ($1.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.66) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 92 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.21 ($1.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

