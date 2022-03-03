Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.36. 15,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

