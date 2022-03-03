Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 33,142 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 48,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 25,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

