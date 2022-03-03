Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $224.49. 109,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.