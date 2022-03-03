Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,062,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,717,000 after purchasing an additional 956,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 196,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,223,646. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.