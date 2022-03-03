Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

