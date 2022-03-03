Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

