Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

ARDX stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

