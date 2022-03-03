CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 7,400.0% in February

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

