Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

TSE:CFP opened at C$27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.31. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$22.46 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.