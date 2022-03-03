Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

TSE CWB opened at C$37.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2329178 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

