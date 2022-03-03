Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar has one of the world’s largest utility-scale solar project development platforms. with a track record of bringing into commercial operation more than 6.2GWp of solar power plants across six continents, as of Sep 30, 2021. The company believes there are significant growth opportunities in the battery market, given declining battery storage costs, rising penetration of renewable energy and accelerating retirements of fossil fuel capacity. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, thanks to coronavirus outbreak, the company has been holding more inventory due to the global logistic bottleneck, which can push up its costs. This might weigh on its earnings performance in the coming days. Further, power shortages in China are affecting the execution of Canadian Solar’s margin improvement plan.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

