Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $31.13

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $32.20. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 5,903 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,801,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

