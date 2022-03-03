Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

