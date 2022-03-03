Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$174.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

CM stock opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

