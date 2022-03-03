Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.75.

CM stock opened at C$160.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$120.25 and a one year high of C$167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.69.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.