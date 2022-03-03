Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $32.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BIGC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

