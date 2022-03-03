Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 378,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

