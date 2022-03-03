Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of CPT opened at $167.11 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.