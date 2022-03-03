Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.12% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $618.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

