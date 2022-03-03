California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $2.64 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

