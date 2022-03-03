California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,438 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

