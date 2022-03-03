California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,148 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

