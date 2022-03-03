California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,586 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

