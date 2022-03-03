California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.62 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

