California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NMI worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $380,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NMI stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

