California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

