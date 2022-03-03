Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

