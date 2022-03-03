Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Dividend History for Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.