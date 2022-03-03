Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.44.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.