Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.