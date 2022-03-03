Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 9,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 52,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000.

