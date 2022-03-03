CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

