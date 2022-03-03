C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AI traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 246,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.15. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $101.46.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.