Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buscar stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 15,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,027. Buscar has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Buscar alerts:

Buscar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.