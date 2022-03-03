BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTGOF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BTGOF stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

