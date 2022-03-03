BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
