BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

