BSClaunch (BSL) Price Reaches $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $57,926.19 and $62,488.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

