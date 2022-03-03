BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.