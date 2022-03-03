Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,877 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.85. 143,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.