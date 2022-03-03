Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,349 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 793,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. 25,711 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

