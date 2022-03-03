Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.36. 9,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,369. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

