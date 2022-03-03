Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 7,117 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 602.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:WST traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.78. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

