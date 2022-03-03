Brokers Set Expectations for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Insurance in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 530,611 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

