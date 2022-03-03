Brokers Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,881,250 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

