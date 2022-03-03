Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

