Brokers Offer Predictions for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Ambarella stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.