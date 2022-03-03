Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yelp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of YELP opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Yelp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,219 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,464 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,446 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

